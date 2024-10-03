Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 47 crore

NBCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 47 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

NBCC (India) informed that it has received orders from Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Ministry of Textiles, aggregating to Rs 47.04 crore.

The firm received an additional sanction for Vashi Redevelopment Project from SIDBI of Rs 42.04 crore.

Further, the company bagged order for operation & maintenance works at International Craft Compelx, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi from Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles worth Rs 5 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) dropped 3.41% to currently trade at Rs 174 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumHousing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle

AP TET 2024

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 1,500pts to 82,700, Nifty 480pts down at 25,300

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon