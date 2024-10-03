Business Standard
Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

The Anup Engineering Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and B A G Films & Media Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2024.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 54.69 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4412 shares in the past one month.

 

The Anup Engineering Ltd soared 11.95% to Rs 2608.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5775 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd spiked 11.57% to Rs 305.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4377 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 399.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8944 shares in the past one month.

B A G Films & Media Ltd spurt 9.22% to Rs 13.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

