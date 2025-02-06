Business Standard

NCC consolidated net profit declines 12.45% in the December 2024 quarter

NCC consolidated net profit declines 12.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 5344.52 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 5344.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5260.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5344.525260.08 2 OPM %8.259.61 -PBDT323.70378.62 -15 PBT270.03325.14 -17 NP193.18220.65 -12

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

