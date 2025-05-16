NCC consolidated net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 6130.88 croreNet profit of NCC rose 6.13% to Rs 253.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 6130.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6484.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.36% to Rs 819.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 710.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 22199.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20844.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6130.886484.88 -5 22199.3620844.96 7 OPM %9.068.49 -8.648.49 - PBDT421.15443.04 -5 1403.181305.36 7 PBT367.16390.62 -6 1187.281093.44 9 NP253.82239.16 6 819.88710.69 15
