Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC receives orders worth Rs 10,804 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

NCC receives orders worth Rs 10,804 cr from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
NCC has received two advance work orders dated 25 March 2025 from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of middle mile network of BharatNet, in Uttarakhand Telecom Circle (against Package No.- 05) and Madhya Pradesh, DNH & DD Telecom Circles (against Package No.- 01). The combined size of these work orders is Rs 10,804.56 crore.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

