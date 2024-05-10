NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 494.94 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 110.25% to Rs 93.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1871.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1609.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of NCL Industries rose 143.18% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 494.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 434.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.494.94434.881871.351609.669.708.8011.059.1849.6139.45202.63140.4033.4626.21146.5791.2423.889.8293.1244.29