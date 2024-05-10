Business Standard
NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 494.94 crore
Net profit of NCL Industries rose 143.18% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 494.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 434.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.25% to Rs 93.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1871.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1609.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales494.94434.88 14 1871.351609.66 16 OPM %9.708.80 -11.059.18 - PBDT49.6139.45 26 202.63140.40 44 PBT33.4626.21 28 146.5791.24 61 NP23.889.82 143 93.1244.29 110
First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

