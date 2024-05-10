Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 49.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.08% to Rs 545.40 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 49.03% to Rs 84.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 545.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 491.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.73% to Rs 357.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 238.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 2226.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2016.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
