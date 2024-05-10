Menon Bearings consolidated net profit declines 37.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 53.62 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 25.28% to Rs 24.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 210.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 37.97% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 53.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.53.6253.87210.75216.9418.5825.2619.6723.2410.2613.1341.8550.428.0711.2333.1442.515.629.0624.3632.60