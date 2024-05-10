Business Standard
Menon Bearings consolidated net profit declines 37.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 53.62 crore
Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 37.97% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 53.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.28% to Rs 24.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 210.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales53.6253.87 0 210.75216.94 -3 OPM %18.5825.26 -19.6723.24 - PBDT10.2613.13 -22 41.8550.42 -17 PBT8.0711.23 -28 33.1442.51 -22 NP5.629.06 -38 24.3632.60 -25
First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

