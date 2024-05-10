SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 85.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.08% to Rs 5.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 4.74% to Rs 29.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of SIL Investments declined 85.96% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.08% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5.6120.0950.9643.8039.5791.5978.9284.753.0517.5643.1039.292.5817.1041.3937.542.0014.2529.4128.08