Net tax revenue contracts 1.7% on year in Q1FY26

Net tax revenue contracts 1.7% on year in Q1FY26

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
India's fiscal deficit more than doubled on year to Rs 2.8 lakh crore to hit around% of the annual target in the first quarter of 2025-26, with acceleration in capex and revenue expenditure while net tax receipts declined. In the first quarter of FY26, net tax revenues contracted by 1.7% to Rs 5.4 lakh crore, while non-tax revenues surged by 33% on year to Rs 3.73 lakh crore following the receipt of the higher-than-budgeted dividend from the Reserve Bank of India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

