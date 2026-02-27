Netweb Tech rises on strategic AI infra Tie-up with Vertiv

Netweb Technologies India gained 3.41% to Rs 3,823.75 after announcing a strategic partnership with Vertiv to jointly develop and validate GPU-based AI infrastructure solutions.

The leading Indian high-end computing solutions provider will collaborate with Vertiv to engineer and validate its in-house GPU compute platforms alongside Vertivs integrated, end-to-end AI data center solutions.

Under the tie-up, Netwebs rack-scale solutions will leverage Vertivs liquid cooling systems, including coolant distribution units and free cooling chillers, along with advanced power infrastructure such as busways and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units with dynamic load management.

Hirdey Vikram, Senior vice president at Netweb, said, This initiative allows us to design complex cooling technologies, including Direct-to-Chip cooling for GPU-accelerated AI and HPC systems, right from the product conceptualization stage. The collaboration will deliver fully validated, rack-scale AI systems where compute, cooling, and power work in seamless integration.

The partnership is aimed at addressing rising power demands of AI workloads and managing extreme thermal densities from high-performance accelerators. The validated rack-scale solutions are expected to enable higher rack densities, faster deployment, and reliable performance for demanding AI training and inference applications.

Netweb Technologies is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. The companys HCS offering comprises HPC, private cloud, HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, high-performance storage (HPS), and data center servers.

The companys standalone net profit soared 146.7% to Rs 73.31 crore on a 141% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 804.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

