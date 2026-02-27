Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup, XT Global Infotech Ltd, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and Foseco India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2026.

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 15.64 at 27-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup soared 18.93% to Rs 348. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1139 shares in the past one month.

XT Global Infotech Ltd spiked 17.24% to Rs 38.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2666 shares in the past one month.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd spurt 11.13% to Rs 370.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2938 shares in the past one month.

Foseco India Ltd advanced 11.00% to Rs 5245. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

