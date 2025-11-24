Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spikes 6.44%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spikes 6.44%

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 10.56% over last one month compared to 2.15% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Network People Services Technologies Ltd rose 6.44% today to trade at Rs 1702. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.4% to quote at 36017.72. The index is up 2.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd increased 3.86% and Latent View Analytics Ltd added 3.44% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.94 % over last one year compared to the 7.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 10.56% over last one month compared to 2.15% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 642 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388 on 04 Aug 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 24 Nov 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

