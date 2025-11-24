Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains after bagging Rs 33-cr NHAI toll collection contract

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure advanced 1.62% to Rs 137.95 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 33.27 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to the company, NHAI has awarded the work order for managing toll collection at the Paraghat Toll Plaza (Km 138.500 on NH-200/New NH-49) in Paraghat village, Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh. The contract, given through competitive e-tendering, is part of the project to rehabilitate and upgrade NH-200 from Km 127.500 to Km 160.687 (Theka/Darrighat to Banari section) into a two-/four-lane highway with paved shoulders. The scope also includes maintaining nearby toilet blocks and replenishing consumables.

The total value of the order is Rs 33,27,17,575 and is to be completed within one year.

 

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction is not classified as a related-party transaction under regulatory norms.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

