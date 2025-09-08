Monday, September 08, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New GST rates and slabs will benefit small and medium farmers says Agri minister

New GST rates and slabs will benefit small and medium farmers says Agri minister

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that the new GST rates and slabs will have a wide-scale impact on the agriculture sector. This will especially benefit small and medium farmers, due to reduced GST rates on agricultural equipment, the cost of agriculture will decrease and farmers' profits will increase. Chouhan said that GST on bio-pesticides and micro-nutrients has been reduced, which will benefit farmers. Also, the trend of farmers towards bio-fertilizers from chemical fertilizers will definitely increase. In the dairy sector, there will now be no GST on milk and cheese. This will not only benefit the common man, but farmers, cattle breeders and milk producers will also benefit. The lives of the people should become better, he noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty trades near 24, 800 level; auto shares gear up for 4th day

Ceigall India gains after securing 147 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Prime Focus rallies after marquee investors scoop up 3.3% stake

Max Estates rises after securing development rights for Gurugram-based land parcel

Highway Infrastructure slides after CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

