Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India gains after securing 147 MW solar power project under MSEDCL scheme

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Ceigall India rose 2.17% to Rs 280.15 after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 147 MW solar power under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

The initiative involves setting up grid-connected solar power projects across multiple locations in Maharashtra, in collaboration with MSEDCL.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

