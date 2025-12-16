Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

Newgen Software secures Rs 17-cr order from leading Indian bank

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies said it has secured an order worth Rs 16.53 crore from a leading bank in India for the supply, installation, customization, and maintenance of a digital lending platform.

The project is to be executed over a five-year period.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.

The company reported a 16.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.7 crore on an 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 400.8 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.52% to end at Rs 862 on the BSE.

LT Foods appoints Rohit Jaiswal as the COO of LT Foods Middle East DMCC

Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Intellect to advance digital capabilities of Canada's credit union system

SEPC joins JARPL-AT Consortium for Rampur Batura Opencast Coal Mine Project

Sentynl announces USFDA Acceptance of CUTX-101 NDA resubmission

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

