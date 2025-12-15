Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Intellect to advance digital capabilities of Canada's credit union system

Intellect to advance digital capabilities of Canada's credit union system

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Partners with 35 Canadian credit unions across 8 provinces

Intellect Design Arena Inc. announced today partnerships with 35 Canadian credit unions across 8 provinces. These institutions collectively manage over $13 billion in assets under administration and serve more than 373,000 members. Members will gain access to secure, seamless and frictionless digital banking experiences that enhance engagement and personalization.

Through four strategic agreements with Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Kindred Credit Union, Rosenort Credit Union, and League Data (representing 32 credit unions), Intellect is collaborating to advance the digital capabilities of Canadafs credit union system. The transformation will redefine digital banking across onboarding, account services (including chequing and savings accounts), payments, and member service.

 

By leveraging eMACH.ai DEP, these credit unions will unlock significant business impact across the following key areas:

-Accelerated member onboarding: Retail and small business members can seamlessly self onboard in minutes through real-time KYC and liveness checks

-Advanced digital self-service: Members can easily manage portfolios, enter service requests, appointments, and recover username and reset password within mobile and online banking

- Optimized operational efficiency: Shared multi-tenant SaaS model reduces operational costs while enabling scalable growth and faster time-to-market

- Rapid innovation and deployment: Low-code, cloud-native platform with ready microservices enables fast rollout of Canada-ready open-finance features

Besides the features offered to the 35 credit unions, Intellect offers a comprehensive Canada-ready core banking, lending and commercial digital banking suite, catering to the end-to-end requirements of credit union members. Bulkley Valley CU, Kindred CU, Rosenort CU and League Data form the early adopter group of Intellectfs eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP) among Canadian credit unions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

