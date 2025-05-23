Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 53.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 9.86 croreNet profit of Nexome Capital Markets declined 53.03% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.45% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.17% to Rs 39.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.867.05 40 39.40234.10 -83 OPM %-5.881.84 --4.44-0.94 - PBDT0.750.95 -21 3.173.55 -11 PBT0.580.90 -36 2.633.29 -20 NP0.310.66 -53 1.172.41 -51
