Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.69% to Rs 67.13 croreNet loss of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.69% to Rs 67.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.71% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 298.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales67.1376.89 -13 298.37347.78 -14 OPM %2.005.22 -6.217.41 - PBDT0.361.22 -70 9.2114.07 -35 PBT-0.270.36 PL 5.2510.55 -50 NP-0.270.07 PL 3.567.86 -55
