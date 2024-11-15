Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 167.57% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 167.57% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.990.37 168 OPM %28.2824.32 -PBDT0.280.11 155 PBT0.280.11 155 NP0.210.08 163
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content