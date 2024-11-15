Minolta Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.29% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Minolta Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.17 35 OPM %4.355.88 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
