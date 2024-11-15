Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sam Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sam Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 18.16% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net loss of Sam Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.16% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.384.13 -18 OPM %34.9159.56 -PBDT0.9510.97 -91 PBT0.6110.88 -94 NP-0.039.72 PL

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

