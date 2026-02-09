Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the December 2025 quarter

NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 76.08% to Rs 129.19 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 27.50% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 76.08% to Rs 129.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales129.1973.37 76 OPM %3.464.66 -PBDT3.732.77 35 PBT3.282.39 37 NP2.552.00 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

