NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.08% to Rs 129.19 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 27.50% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 76.08% to Rs 129.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.129.1973.373.464.663.732.773.282.392.552.00

