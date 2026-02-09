Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 31.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 66.46 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 31.25% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.4657.7612.5812.536.525.673.252.091.542.24

