Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 31.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 31.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 15.06% to Rs 66.46 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 31.25% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales66.4657.76 15 OPM %12.5812.53 -PBDT6.525.67 15 PBT3.252.09 56 NP1.542.24 -31

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

