Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC board clears Rs 10,000 crore fund raising plan and monetisation of hydro projects

NHPC board clears Rs 10,000 crore fund raising plan and monetisation of hydro projects

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Company to tap bonds, loans and ECBs in FY26; to monetise cash flow from Chamera-III and Parbati-III projects

NHPC said its board, at its meeting held on Friday, 29 August 2025, approved a revised borrowing plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in FY 2025-26. The funds may be mobilised through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds, term loans or external commercial borrowings, in suitable tranches and on private placement basis.

The board also cleared a plan to monetise future cash flows from Chamera-III and Parbati-III power stations, or any other project, for a period of ten years in a single tranche during the current fiscal.

 

NHPC is engaged in the construction of various hydro-electric and solar projects. As on June 2025, the Government of India held 67.40% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, NHPCs Q1 FY26 net profit rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 1,065.02 crore, while net sales jumped 19.3% to Rs 3,213.77 crore.

Shares of NHPC fell 1.37% to Rs 77.29 on 29 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNB Housing board to consider Rs 5,000 crore NCD issue on Sept 5

PNB Housing board to consider Rs 5,000 crore NCD issue on Sept 5

Graphite India signs MoU with Maharashtra govt for synthetic graphite project

Graphite India signs MoU with Maharashtra govt for synthetic graphite project

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 1038.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 1038.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon