Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.71% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Uttaranchal Leasing rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.14 -36 OPM %33.3364.29 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content