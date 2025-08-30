Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 1038.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 214371.43% to Rs 150.13 croreNet profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) rose 1038.89% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 214371.43% to Rs 150.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales150.130.07 214371 OPM %1.83-142.86 -PBDT2.750.27 919 PBT2.740.18 1422 NP2.050.18 1039
