NIBE inaugurates state-of-the-art Missiles Complex and Precision Machining facility in Pune

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

NIBE inaugurated its state-of-the-art Missiles Complex and Precision Machining (Small Arms Complex) facility in Pune on 06 February 2025. The event also coincided with the celebration of the company's Foundation Day.

Along with the newly launched facility, the company is now equipped with advanced Vertical Machining Centres (VMCs) with Computer Numerical Control (CNC), such as the Kairos V5 16000, and the BMV 50 and 60+ machines. Also offer high capacity and precision, making them ideal for Defence and Aerospace applications, and will be used for the manufacturing of critical components of Small Arms systems, such as Light Machine Guns and Assault Rifles, as well as Missiles and Rocket Launcher structures. The ground-breaking event marked a significant milestone in strengthening NIBE's unwavering commitment to excellence and progress in the sector.

 

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

