Nifty August futures trade at premium

RIL, HDFC Bank and SBI were top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 31.50 points or 0.13% to 24,572.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.60% to 14.32.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,590, a premium of 17.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,572.65 in the cash market.