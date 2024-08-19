Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
RIL, HDFC Bank and SBI were top traded contracts.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,590, a premium of 17.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,572.65 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 31.50 points or 0.13% to 24,572.65.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.60% to 14.32.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

