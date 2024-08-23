Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 4.25% to 13.55.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,854.65, a premium of 31.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,823.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 11.65 points or 0.05% to 24,823.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.25% to 13.55.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.