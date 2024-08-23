Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 4.25% to 13.55.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,854.65, a premium of 31.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,823.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 11.65 points or 0.05% to 24,823.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.25% to 13.55.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

