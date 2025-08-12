Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Reliance Inds, Infosys was top traded contracts

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,550, a premium of 62.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,487.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 97.65 points or 0.40% to 24,487.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 0.12% to 12.23.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) , Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

