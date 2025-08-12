Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 3.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 255.45 croreNet profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 3.18% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 255.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 210.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales255.45210.86 21 OPM %7.908.93 -PBDT9.989.96 0 PBT2.512.87 -13 NP2.742.83 -3
