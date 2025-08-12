Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 3.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 4819.01 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 3.71% to Rs 1383.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 4819.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4347.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4819.014347.50 11 OPM %26.6122.79 -PBDT2039.471732.95 18 PBT1854.311583.72 17 NP1383.771437.16 -4
