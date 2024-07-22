Business Standard
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX rallied 4.13% to 15.44.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,517, a premium of 7.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,509.25 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 21.65 points or 0.09% to 24,509.25.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

