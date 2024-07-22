Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 89.85 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 70.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 89.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.89.8579.908.217.235.443.644.232.493.061.80