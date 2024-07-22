Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 70.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.45% to Rs 89.85 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 70.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 89.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.8579.90 12 OPM %8.217.23 -PBDT5.443.64 49 PBT4.232.49 70 NP3.061.80 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content