Nifty July futures trade at premium

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,408, a premium of 1.9points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,406.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 7.40 points or 0.03% to 24,406.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 7.26% to 12.26.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.