Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 21.20 crore
Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 25.83% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.2020.19 5 OPM %11.428.22 -PBDT2.041.42 44 PBT1.711.20 43 NP1.511.20 26
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

