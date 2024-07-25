Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 71.25% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.210.2376.1982.610.160.190.160.190.230.80