Sales decline 8.70% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 71.25% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.70% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.23 -9 OPM %76.1982.61 -PBDT0.160.19 -16 PBT0.160.19 -16 NP0.230.80 -71
