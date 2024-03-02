Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 1.59% as shares advanced

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 39.65 points or 0.18% to 22,378.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.59% to 14.99.

Tata Steel, Indian Energy Exchange and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,505, a premium of 126.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,378.40 in the cash market.