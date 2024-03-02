Sensex (    %)
                        
Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 586.75, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.25% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 79.36% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.75, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. Canara Bank has gained around 12.78% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 8.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7080.75, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.98 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 591.6, up 1.53% on the day. Canara Bank is up 92.25% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 79.36% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 7.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

