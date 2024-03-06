IIFL Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2024.

IIFL Finance Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 382.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25345 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd tumbled 14.50% to Rs 247.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33417 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd lost 14.19% to Rs 1342.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17977 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd fell 12.44% to Rs 83.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd corrected 8.49% to Rs 107.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

