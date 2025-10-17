Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

India VIX jumped 3.18% to 10.87.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,751.20, a premium of 41.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,709.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 124.55 points or 0.49% to 25,709.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.99% to 11.63.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy tumbles after recording loss of Rs 473.20 crore in Q2

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy tumbles after recording loss of Rs 473.20 crore in Q2

Central Bank of India Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,213 cr

Central Bank of India Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,213 cr

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex settles 484 pts higher; Nifty above 25,700 level; FMCG shares in demand

Sensex settles 484 pts higher; Nifty above 25,700 level; FMCG shares in demand

V I P Industries allots 6,588 equity shares under ESAR

V I P Industries allots 6,588 equity shares under ESAR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon