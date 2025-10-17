Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and AB Cotspin India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 294.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1576 shares in the past one month.

 

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd lost 17.70% to Rs 149.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 334 shares in the past one month.

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd crashed 9.39% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22134 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd dropped 9.34% to Rs 7.18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38168 shares in the past one month.

AB Cotspin India Ltd pared 8.87% to Rs 391. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2993 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

