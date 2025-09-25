Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX jumped 2.47% to 10.78.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,962, a premium of 71.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,890.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 166.05 points or 0.66% to 24,890.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.47% to 10.78.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

One Mobikwik Systems allots 5.06 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Market slide for 5th day, Nifty settles below 24,900 level

Market slide for 5th day, Nifty settles below 24,900 level

Va Tech Wabag alltos 24,158 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag alltos 24,158 equity shares under ESOS

Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

Afcons Infrastructure inducts Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar on its board

LTIMindtree launches BlueVerse RightAction - an AI governance framework

LTIMindtree launches BlueVerse RightAction - an AI governance framework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon