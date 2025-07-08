Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded tad below the 25,450 mark. Consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 16.04 points or 0.02% to 83,426.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.10 points or 0.05% to 25,448.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,846 shares rose and 1,719 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 2.18% to 38,289.80. The index declined 2.42% in the past two trading sessions.

Titan Company (down 5.16%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.06%), PG Electroplast (down 1.61%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.28%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.16%), Blue Star (down 1.13%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.08%), Voltas (down 0.78%), Havells India (down 0.6%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.58%) declined.

On the other hand, Bata India (up 2.76%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.69%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.18%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Refex Industries rose 2.84% after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 250 crore from state-owned power generation company (GENCO) for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation & maintenance (O&M) of fly ash systems.

JSW Infrastructure rose 0.90%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of berth 8 and mechanization of berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

