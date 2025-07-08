Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 16.04 points or 0.02% to 83,426.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.10 points or 0.05% to 25,448.20.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,846 shares rose and 1,719 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 2.18% to 38,289.80. The index declined 2.42% in the past two trading sessions.
Titan Company (down 5.16%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.06%), PG Electroplast (down 1.61%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.28%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.16%), Blue Star (down 1.13%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.08%), Voltas (down 0.78%), Havells India (down 0.6%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.58%) declined.
On the other hand, Bata India (up 2.76%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.69%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.18%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Refex Industries rose 2.84% after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 250 crore from state-owned power generation company (GENCO) for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation & maintenance (O&M) of fly ash systems.
JSW Infrastructure rose 0.90%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for the reconstruction of berth 8 and mechanization of berths 7 and 8 at Netaji Subhas Dock, Kolkata.
