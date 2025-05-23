Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 13.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 13.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 167.03 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 13.39% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 167.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.69% to Rs 15.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 507.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 470.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales167.03133.99 25 507.14470.22 8 OPM %4.936.20 -3.223.49 - PBDT10.4710.02 4 22.5723.88 -5 PBT9.869.77 1 20.3522.22 -8 NP8.477.47 13 15.0810.28 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GMR Airports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Max Estates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Max Estates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hubtown reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hubtown reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 96.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 96.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon