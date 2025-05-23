Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank said that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 30 May 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds through various securities by different permissible modes.

The company will raise capital by issuing and allotting such number of equity shares or any other eligible securities and / or other securities convertible into equity shares including warrants, or otherwise through public and/or private offerings in one or more tranches and /or by way of one or more qualified institutions placement, and / or preferential allotment and / or through any other permissible mode

Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India. As a new-age bank, it offers a bouquet of products and services tailored to meet the needs of its customers , individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, as well as affluent and mass affluent, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.

 

The companys standalone net profit declined 79.7% to Rs 42.11 crore despite a 10.9% increase in total income to Rs 1,869.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.37% to settle at Rs 64.31 on the BSE.

