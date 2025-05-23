Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

Equitas Small Finance Bank said that its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, 30 May 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds through various securities by different permissible modes.The company will raise capital by issuing and allotting such number of equity shares or any other eligible securities and / or other securities convertible into equity shares including warrants, or otherwise through public and/or private offerings in one or more tranches and /or by way of one or more qualified institutions placement, and / or preferential allotment and / or through any other permissible mode
Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India. As a new-age bank, it offers a bouquet of products and services tailored to meet the needs of its customers , individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, as well as affluent and mass affluent, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.
The companys standalone net profit declined 79.7% to Rs 42.11 crore despite a 10.9% increase in total income to Rs 1,869.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter shed 0.37% to settle at Rs 64.31 on the BSE.
