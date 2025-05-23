Beardsell consolidated net profit rises 96.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 75.42 croreNet profit of Beardsell rose 96.84% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.44% to Rs 9.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 268.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales75.4267.87 11 268.35244.95 10 OPM %6.316.54 -8.468.37 - PBDT4.354.65 -6 20.3119.60 4 PBT2.432.62 -7 12.6812.37 3 NP1.870.95 97 9.838.23 19
