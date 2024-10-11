Business Standard
NMDC Ltd spurts 2.42%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.84, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.81% in last one year as compared to a 26.07% gain in NIFTY and a 44.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.84, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 24955. The Sensex is at 81387.34, down 0.27%. NMDC Ltd has added around 7.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9839.95, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 232.34, up 2.06% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 45.81% in last one year as compared to a 26.07% gain in NIFTY and a 44.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

